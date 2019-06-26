2019 Ford Edge ST: A performance standout

By make and model
The 2019 Ford Edge ST carries a starting price of $43,450 including $1,095 for destination.
My loaded example (only lacking an optional heated steering wheel) comes in at $52,325.
With every option box checked, the Edge ST tops out at $52,820.
Power comes from a 2.7-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 pumping out 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The EPA rates the Edge ST at 19 miles per gallon in the city and 26 mpg highway. I averaged 22.1 mpg.
There's plenty of space and comfort inside for up to five occupants.
Ford's Sync 3 infotainment comes standard on an 8-inch touchscreen that can also run Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Standard driver-assistance features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert and automatic high-beams.
There's 39.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the back seats. Fold those down and you'll expand cargo volume to 73.4 cubic feet.
