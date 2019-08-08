2019 Fiat 500X gets a boost of turbocharged power

Say hello to the slightly refreshed 2019 Fiat 500X.
The big change for 2019 is the addition of a new, turbocharged engine.
The 1.3-liter turbo-four produces 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque.
A nine-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties, and all-wheel drive is standard.
Unfortunately, the Fiat 500X isn't very good to drive.
The car has a brittle ride and poor overall handling.
The interior is hit or miss, with sub-par materials and cramped accommodations.
The 500X is more expensive than many of its competitors, too.
Look for the 2019 Fiat 500X to hit dealerships soon.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Fiat 500X.