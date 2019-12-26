2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast lives up to its name even standing still

This is the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the company's fastest, quickest front-engined V12 car yet.
It's a successor to the F12, running on the same platform with a similar engine, but with a number of significant upgrades.
It starts with the engine, which is bumped from 6.3-liters to 6.5.
Power raises appropriately, to a whopping 789 hp!
That's sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. Carbon-ceramic brakes handle the stopping duties.
The interior has been refined as well, a wonderful blend of sportiness and ergonomics.
The large, analog central tachometer is available in your choice of colors, flanked by a pair of multi-function displays.
Apple CarPlay is even on offer -- if you don't mind spending over $4,000 for the privilege.
The 812 Superfast is a remarkable performer, and an aggressive looker.
This is a car that delivers the performance its looks imply.
Click or scroll through for more of the 2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast.