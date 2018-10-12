2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro: Bolgona's ADV bruiser gets better off-road

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
While it's not a dirtbike by any means, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro is probably the most off-road-capable ADV bike to come from Ducati.
Thanks to a massive fuel tank and bigger, spoked wheels, the 1260 Enduro will go farther afield than ever.
In the end, the Enduro is still a Multistrada and still a Ducati, so it has to be great in the canyons.
The 1260 Enduro comes with semiactive suspension and all of Ducati's latest rider aids.
The 1260 Enduro packs the standard Multi's 1264cc L-twin with dynamic cam control, good for 158 horsepower and with a big, flat torque curve.
Being an ADV bike, the Multistrada Enduro has provisions to carry all kinds of luggage and protect its riders from wind blast.
The 1260 Enduro features more accessible ergonomics that not only open it up for a wider group of riders, but also help lower its center of gravity.
With a fully fueled and loaded curb weight in excess of 600 pounds, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro isn't exactly a mountain goat, but there aren't many better ways to cross a continent.