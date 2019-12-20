The 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is a 'swivel-eyed maniac' bike

The Hypermotard is a bike built for fun.
The SP version is built for serious fun.
It's got a big water-cooled L-twin engine good for over 100 hp.
The bike is tall and imposing, not something for the faint of heart or short of inseam.
The Hyper is more than willing to help you get into all the trouble you could imagine.
Thankfully the bike's advanced safety systems mean that you only get into the trouble you're looking for.
The wide, flat handlebars make it easy to muscle around.
While the 17-inch wheels mean it's always game to lean over.