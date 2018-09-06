2019 Chevy Colorado ZR2 gets more epic with AEV's help

  • 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
For the 2019 model year, Chevrolet is bringing the even-more-extreme Colorado ZR2 Bison to showrooms.

Built in conjunction with American Expedition Vehicles, the Bison, so named after the noble beast in AEV's logo, features upgrades for those who want to take their off-road adventures far and wide.

New hot-stamped Boron steel skid plates protect the Bison's oil pan, transfer case, fuel tank and front and rear differentials.

A unique front steel bumper features integrated fog lamps and room for a winch.

A steel bumper graces the rear as well, with recovery hooks for when you run out of talent.

The Bison still sports the ZR2's standard front and rear locking differentials, Multimatic DSSV suspension and 2-inch lift over the standard Colorado.

The Bison will be available with the 3.6-liter gas V6 standard, while the 2.8-liter Duramax diesel engine will be optional.

Crew- and extended-cab models will be available on the Bison in either short- or long-bed configuration, respectively.

Look for the 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison in dealerships this January.

