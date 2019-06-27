2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2.7L turbo: Big truck, tiny engine

  • 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2.7T
This is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, and it's got a little secret.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
While most full size trucks rock a V6 engine or better, the Silverado can be optioned with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine -- yes, a turbo-four in a 5,000-pound truck.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The 2.7T puts out 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
It'll tow a maximum of 7,200 pounds and can haul 2,280 pounds of payload.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The Silverado has one of the biggest beds in the biz -- even the short box can hold 63 cubic feet of Home Depot goodies.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
ADAS features are a little on the light side. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are only standard on the top High Country trim, and can only be had as optional extras on the LT and above.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Those who want adaptive cruise control will have to wait for the 2020 model.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are all options, and only on the top two trim levels.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The interior is functional, but far from pretty.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Our two-wheel drive 2019 Chevy Silverado tester with the 2.7-liter turbocharged engine in RST trim comes in at $47,795, including $1,595 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
