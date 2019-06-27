2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2.7L turbo: Big truck, tiny engine

By make and model
This is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, and it's got a little secret.
While most full size trucks rock a V6 engine or better, the Silverado can be optioned with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine -- yes, a turbo-four in a 5,000-pound truck.
The 2.7T puts out 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
It'll tow a maximum of 7,200 pounds and can haul 2,280 pounds of payload.
The Silverado has one of the biggest beds in the biz -- even the short box can hold 63 cubic feet of Home Depot goodies.
ADAS features are a little on the light side. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are only standard on the top High Country trim, and can only be had as optional extras on the LT and above.
Those who want adaptive cruise control will have to wait for the 2020 model.
Lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are all options, and only on the top two trim levels.
The interior is functional, but far from pretty.
Our two-wheel drive 2019 Chevy Silverado tester with the 2.7-liter turbocharged engine in RST trim comes in at $47,795, including $1,595 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.