The 2019 Cadillac XT4 fills a gaping hole in the Cadillac lineup: the compact crossover.

Up until now consumers had a choice of the larger XT5 or the full-size SUV Escalade.

The XT4 is available in front- or all-wheel drive.

The only engine available is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder, good for 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

A nine-speed automatic transmission gets the power to the pavement.

Cadillac estimates the 2019 XT4 will return about 26 miles per gallon combined with front-wheel drive, or 24 mpg with all-wheel drive.

The crossover will be available in the base Luxury trim. Above that are two differently appointed but equally priced trims: Premium Luxury or Sport.

Luxury starts at $35,790 including $995 for destination, while Sport and Premium Luxury start at $39,295.

The 2019 Cadillac XT4 will hit dealerships this fall.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this long-awaited crossover.

