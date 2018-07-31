2019 Buick Regal Avenir ups the luxe

  • 2019 Buick Regal Avenir
The Avenir is based on the new Regal Sportback.

Every Regal Avenir uses a 2.0-liter turbo engine and front-wheel drive.

The Avenir will be the range-topping Regal model.

The Regal Avenir gets an exclusive set of 19-inch wheels.

Buick wants customers to think of Avenir the way GMC buyers think of Denali.

It sure looks good, no?

The Regal joins the other Enclave and LaCrosse Avenir models.

Avenir means luxury, and apparently quilted leather.

The Regal Avenir will go on sale this fall.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Regal Avenir.

