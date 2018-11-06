2019 BMW Z4 M40i: Top-down, turbocharged thrills

  • 2019 BMW Z4 M40i
Here it is, the 2019 BMW Z4 M40i roadster.

Two versions of the Z4 will be offered in the US. The M40i seen here will go on sale next summer, and we'll get a less-powerful sDrive30i variant first.

The Z4 M40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter I6 engine with 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

The sDrive30i, meanwhile, uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet.

If you're hoping for a manual transmission, you're out of luck. All US-spec Z4s will use an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The power folding soft top can be retracted in just 10 seconds, and at speeds up to 30 mph.

The Z4's trunk offers the same 9.9 cubic feet of cargo space regardless of roof position.

As for on-road acceleration, the Z4 M40i can sprint to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Look for the Z4 sDrive30i to hit dealers in March, and pricing will be available closer to that time.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 BMW Z4 from our first drive event in Lisbon, Portugal.

