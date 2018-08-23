2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition might be the prettiest Z since the Z8

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition gives some much-needed aggression to the long-serving roadster.
The First Edition comes with standard 19-inch light alloy wheels.
The new Z4 ditches the previous model's power folding hardtop for a lighter, simpler power soft top.
The First Edition Z4 also comes with a bevy of performance upgrades, including bigger brakes and an electronic differential.
This may be the first BMW Z to be at home on a track since the Z4 M of the early 2000s.
The M40i First Edition packs a turbo inline-six.
With a profile like this, it's almost enough to make us ask, "What Supra?"
50/50 weight distribution means that this Z4 should be plenty of fun on a crooked road.
The base Z4 30i will arrive at dealers in spring of 2019, with hotter versions like the First Edition coming in the second quarter of the year.
