2019 BMW X5: Similar appearance, but a huge helping of new tech

  • 2019 BMW X5
The 2019 BMW X5 goes on sale this November.

The X5 will initially be sold in xDrive40i guise, with a 3.0-liter turbo I6 engine, and xDrive50i spec, with a 4.4-liter V8.

A plug-in hybrid model will follow in subsequent years.

BMW's new iDrive 7 infotainment system is on board, as well as a host of new safety and driver assistance tech.

Crystal switchgear is a $650 standalone option.

At least initially, every US-bound X5 will have all-wheel drive.

A number of off-road settings are available as part of a dedicated Off-Road Package, for folks who want to get their X5s dirty.

It may look similar to its predecessor, but the new X5 is nearly three inches wider in this latest generation.

A split clamshell tailgate is available with auto open- and close, as well as a new leg-kick-to-open feature.

BMW has sold some 2.2 million X5s globally since the model was introduced in 1999.

Pricing for the 2019 X5 starts at $60,700, not including $995 for delivery.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more photos of the 2019 X5 from our first drive event in Atlanta, Georgia.

