2019 BMW X1 remains a svelte crossover

If you're looking to get into an inexpensive BMW, the X1 subcompact crossover might just be your bag.

The five-passenger X1 comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available as an option

The X1 is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine, with 228 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque.

An eight-speed automatic transmission gets the power to the pavement.

Even without the optional M Sport suspension, the X1 rides and handles really well. 

EPA fuel ratings are near the top of the class: 22 miles per gallon in the city, 31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with all-wheel drive.

The X1 is tops in cargo, with 27.1 cubic feet of space behind the second row of seats, or a whopping 58.7 cubic feet with them folded.

Unfortunately, blind-spot monitoring is not available on the X1, and adaptive cruise control costs another $1,000.

The 2019 BMW X1 has a base price of $34,950, not including $995 for destination, but the options pile on quickly. Load up all the options and you can easily crest $45,000.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this classy sub-compact crossover.

