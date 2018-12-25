2019 BMW X1 remains a svelte crossover

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
If you're looking to get into an inexpensive BMW, the X1 subcompact crossover might just be your bag.
The five-passenger X1 comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available as an option
The X1 is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine, with 228 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission gets the power to the pavement.
Even without the optional M Sport suspension, the X1 rides and handles really well.
EPA fuel ratings are near the top of the class: 22 miles per gallon in the city, 31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with all-wheel drive.
The X1 is tops in cargo, with 27.1 cubic feet of space behind the second row of seats, or a whopping 58.7 cubic feet with them folded.
Unfortunately, blind-spot monitoring is not available on the X1, and adaptive cruise control costs another $1,000.
The 2019 BMW X1 has a base price of $34,950, not including $995 for destination, but the options pile on quickly. Load up all the options and you can easily crest $45,000.
