2019 BMW R1250GS Adventure: Motorrad's largest adult son

BMW's R1250GS Adventure is a seriously willing companion for whatever nonsense trip you can cook up.

With 130 horsepower on tap, a full compliment of aluminum luggage and a massive gas tank, you're always ready to zip across a continent.

The GS is also packing nearly all of BMW Motorrad's latest and greatest technology, so your next cross-country jaunt will be done in comfort and relative safety.

The legendary BMW boxer-twin is now fully liquid cooled and features variable valve timing -- still a relatively uncommon technology on motorcycles.

Despite its long list of bonafides, the GS isn't what we'd call pretty. Purposeful, yes. But pretty? Nope.

The $1,800 panniers (not including the rack they mount to) are keyed to the bike, meaning your ignition key locks and unlocks your boxes and removes them from the bike.

The current generation of GS Adventure weighs in at nearly 600 lbs and that's an awful lot to try and lift off the ground. In the words of Chappelle's Show, "Pray to god you don't drop that sh*t."

BMW has typically relied on Brembo to supply brakes for its upper-echelon bikes, but those days are done.

The new BMW-branded calipers are plenty effective despite the fact that they don't have chic Italian heritage.

BMW's brilliant Telelever front suspension system is unorthodox, but does a brilliant job of controlling the GS' bulk.

Click or scroll through for more of the 2019 BMW R1250GS Adventure.

