The 2019 BMW M2 Competition looks seriously sporty

BMW's smallest sports coupe gets even more aggressive for 2019. Meet the M2 Competition.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 63
Compared to last year's M2, the Competition has an extra 40 horsepower and 63 pound-feet of torque, for totals of 405 and 406, respectively.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 63
Also under the hood is a gorgeous and functional carbon-fiber brace borrowed from BMW's M3 and M4.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 63
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, or a seven-speed dual-clutch is a $2,900 option.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 63
Compared to last year's M2, the Competition has larger brakes and upgraded suspension components.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 63
The extra power and chassis upgrades make the M2 Competition four seconds quicker around the Nurburgring than the outgoing M2, according to BMW.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 63
There are no adaptive dampers, and the M2 rides very stiffly. A Comfort mode might be nice for day-to-day commuting.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 63
One downside: the M2 Competition posts worse fuel economy than its predecessor, with EPA ratings of 17 miles per gallon city and 23 mpg highway (with the dual-clutch transmission), decreases of 3 in both measures compared to the 2018 M2.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 63
The BMW M2 Competition is priced from $59,895 with destination. My tester rings in at $64,545.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 63
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 BMW M2 Competition.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
34
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
35
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
36
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
37
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
38
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
39
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
40
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
41
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
42
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
43
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
44
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
45
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
46
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
47
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
48
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
49
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
50
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
51
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
52
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
53
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
54
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
55
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
56
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
57
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
58
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
59
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
60
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
61
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
62
of 63
Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
63
of 63
The 2019 BMW M2 Competition looks seriously sporty

2020 BMW M340i debuts ahead of the LA Auto Show

