The 2019 BMW M2 Competition looks seriously sporty

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
BMW's smallest sports coupe gets even more aggressive for 2019. Meet the M2 Competition.
Compared to last year's M2, the Competition has an extra 40 horsepower and 63 pound-feet of torque, for totals of 405 and 406, respectively.
Also under the hood is a gorgeous and functional carbon-fiber brace borrowed from BMW's M3 and M4.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, or a seven-speed dual-clutch is a $2,900 option.
Compared to last year's M2, the Competition has larger brakes and upgraded suspension components.
The extra power and chassis upgrades make the M2 Competition four seconds quicker around the Nurburgring than the outgoing M2, according to BMW.
There are no adaptive dampers, and the M2 rides very stiffly. A Comfort mode might be nice for day-to-day commuting.
One downside: the M2 Competition posts worse fuel economy than its predecessor, with EPA ratings of 17 miles per gallon city and 23 mpg highway (with the dual-clutch transmission), decreases of 3 in both measures compared to the 2018 M2.
The BMW M2 Competition is priced from $59,895 with destination. My tester rings in at $64,545.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 BMW M2 Competition.