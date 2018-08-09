2019 BMW i8 Roadster: A stylish, topless plug-in

  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster
  • 2019 BMW i8 Roadster

The i8 Roadster is the new, topless version of BMW's plug-in hybrid i8.

Published:Caption:Photo:Carfection
1
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

For 2019, electric driving range has been increased from 20 to 33 miles.

Published:Caption:Photo:Carfection
2
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

You can drive in electric mode up to 75 miles per hour.

Published:Caption:Photo:Carfection
3
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Combined with a three-cylinder gas engine, the powertrain is good for 364 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Carfection
4
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Despite the extra folding roof hardware, the Roadster only weighs 132 pounds more than the Coupe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Carfection
5
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

It'll hit 62 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds slower than the i8 Coupe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Carfection
6
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The i8 Roadster costs $163,300, or nearly $20,000 more than its hardtop sibling.

Published:Caption:Photo:Carfection
7
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Overall performance is enjoyable without being startling.

Published:Caption:Photo:Carfection
8
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Despite its sporty style and 20-inch wheels, the i8 Roadster is not a sports car.

Published:Caption:Photo:Carfection
9
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep scrolling for more photos of the BMW i8 Roadster.

Published:Caption:Photo:Carfection
10
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
11
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
12
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
13
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
14
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
15
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
16
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
17
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
18
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
19
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
20
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
21
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
22
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
23
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
24
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
25
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Carfection
26
of 26
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

2019 BMW i8 Roadster: A stylish, topless plug-in

Up Next

2019 BMW M5 Competition: Better on track, but rougher on road

Latest Stories

Doug Field returns to Apple after leaving Tesla

Doug Field returns to Apple after leaving Tesla

by
Come along as we chat about the 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
8:16

Come along as we chat about the 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel

by
5 things you need to know about the 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
2:02

5 things you need to know about the 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel

by
Checking out Sync 3 in the 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
3:23

Checking out Sync 3 in the 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel

by
Porsche just went and built a rally-spec Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Porsche just went and built a rally-spec Cayman GT4 Clubsport

by
Tesla stock is all over the place as board confirms meeting with advisers

Tesla stock is all over the place as board confirms meeting with advisers

by