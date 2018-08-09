2019 BMW i8 Roadster: A stylish, topless plug-in

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The i8 Roadster is the new, topless version of BMW's plug-in hybrid i8.
For 2019, electric driving range has been increased from 20 to 33 miles.
You can drive in electric mode up to 75 miles per hour.
Combined with a three-cylinder gas engine, the powertrain is good for 364 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.
Despite the extra folding roof hardware, the Roadster only weighs 132 pounds more than the Coupe.
It'll hit 62 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds slower than the i8 Coupe.
The i8 Roadster costs $163,300, or nearly $20,000 more than its hardtop sibling.
Overall performance is enjoyable without being startling.
Despite its sporty style and 20-inch wheels, the i8 Roadster is not a sports car.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the BMW i8 Roadster.