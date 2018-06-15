2019 BMW 8 Series has big power, big style

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Originally previewed in the Concept 8 Series last May, the 2019 BMW 8 Series is a sharp-dressed coupe.
Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
The M850i will come with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
The only transmission available in the M850i is a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic.
If you want to drop the center of gravity a smidge, a carbon fiber roof is available.
Standard equipment includes LED headlights with BMW's LaserLight tech.
Further bolstering the car's handling cred is a standard adaptive suspension that can adjust damping on the fly, as well as a four-wheel-steering system.
BMW's Digital Key tech can be used to ditch the fob entirely in favor of a smartphone.
If you're keen on safety tech, autobrake with pedestrian detection is standard. Full-speed adaptive cruise control is available.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of BMW's stunning new coupe.