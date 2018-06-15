2019 BMW 8 Series has big power, big style

  • 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe
Originally previewed in the Concept 8 Series last May, the 2019 BMW 8 Series is a sharp-dressed coupe.

Caption:
1
of 52

Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

Caption:
2
of 52

The M850i will come with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Caption:
3
of 52

The only transmission available in the M850i is a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic.

Caption:
4
of 52

If you want to drop the center of gravity a smidge, a carbon fiber roof is available.    

Caption:
5
of 52

Standard equipment includes LED headlights with BMW's LaserLight tech.   

Caption:
6
of 52

Further bolstering the car's handling cred is a standard adaptive suspension that can adjust damping on the fly, as well as a four-wheel-steering system.    

Caption:
7
of 52

BMW's Digital Key tech can be used to ditch the fob entirely in favor of a smartphone.    

Caption:
8
of 52

If you're keen on safety tech, autobrake with pedestrian detection is standard. Full-speed adaptive cruise control is available.   

Caption:
9
of 52

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of BMW's stunning new coupe.

Caption:
10
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
11
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
12
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
13
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
14
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
15
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
16
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
17
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
18
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
19
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
20
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
21
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
22
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
23
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
24
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
25
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
26
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
27
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
28
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
29
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
30
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
31
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
32
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
33
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
34
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
35
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
36
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
37
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
38
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
39
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
40
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
41
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
42
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
43
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
44
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
45
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
46
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
47
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
48
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
49
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
50
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
51
of 52

Published:Photo:BMWRead the article
52
of 52
