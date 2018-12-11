2019 BMW 330i Sedan: A return to form

  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan

Say hello to the new G20-generation BMW 3 Series.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

This is the 330i, which will serve as the base 3 Series model in the US.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The 330i will come with rear- or all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

A 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine comes in the 330i, with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The 3 Series is bigger than its predecessor, namely in length.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The redesigned front fascia uses a larger interpretation of BMW's kidney grille design.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The rear end is less pretty -- those taillights look like they're ripped from a Lexus.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The 2019 330i will go on sale in Spring 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

The 330i will no longer be available with a manual transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 BMW 330i sedan.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
11
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
12
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
13
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
14
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
15
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
16
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
17
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
18
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
19
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
20
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
21
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
22
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
23
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
24
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
25
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
26
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
27
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
28
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
29
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
30
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
31
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
32
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
33
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
34
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
35
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
36
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
37
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
38
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
39
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
40
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
41
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
42
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
43
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
44
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
45
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
46
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
47
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
48
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
49
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
50
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
51
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
52
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
53
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
54
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
55
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
56
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
57
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
58
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
59
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
60
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
61
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
62
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
63
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
64
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
65
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
66
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
67
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
68
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
69
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
70
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
71
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take

Published:Photo:BMW
72
of 72
Get Your Local Price Read First Take
Now Reading

2019 BMW 330i Sedan: A return to form

Up Next

The 2019 BMW M2 Competition looks seriously sporty

Latest Stories

Cadillac XT6 SUV coming to Detroit Auto Show

Cadillac XT6 SUV coming to Detroit Auto Show

by
Volvo Trucks is bringing its all-electric semi truck to California in 2019

Volvo Trucks is bringing its all-electric semi truck to California in 2019

by
Audi gets new global CEO, Bram Schot

Audi gets new global CEO, Bram Schot

by
Cloudy headlights can cut light output by 80 percent, AAA warns

Cloudy headlights can cut light output by 80 percent, AAA warns

by
Hyundai Motor Group promotes Albert Biermann to head of R&D

Hyundai Motor Group promotes Albert Biermann to head of R&D

by