2019 BMW 330i Sedan: A return to form

Say hello to the new G20-generation BMW 3 Series.
This is the 330i, which will serve as the base 3 Series model in the US.
The 330i will come with rear- or all-wheel drive.
A 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine comes in the 330i, with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The 3 Series is bigger than its predecessor, namely in length.
The redesigned front fascia uses a larger interpretation of BMW's kidney grille design.
The rear end is less pretty -- those taillights look like they're ripped from a Lexus.
The 2019 330i will go on sale in Spring 2019.
The 330i will no longer be available with a manual transmission.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 BMW 330i sedan.