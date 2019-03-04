2019 Bentley Continental GT Number 9 edition relives 1930s Le Mans glory

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Bentley is using its gorgeous new Continental GT as the canvas for its tribute to the 1930s "Blower Bentleys."
The original Blower Bentleys used a supercharger (hence the name) bolted to the 4-and-a-half liter Bentley engine to dramatically increase its power output.
While the new version lacks a supercharger, its W12 engine still enjoys the benefits of forced-induction thanks to its turbochargers.
The prominent "9" on the grille is meant as a tribute to Sir Tim Birkin's No. 9 Bentley race car that he took to Le Mans.
The interior of the Number 9 edition gets gold plated organ pulls, a special Jaeger dash clock and a piece of Sir Birkin's Bentley encased in resin and affixed to the dash.
The Number 9 edition also gets special hide options for the interior.
Only 100 Number 9 editions will be built in honor of Bentley's centennial.