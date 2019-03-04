  • continental-gt-no-9-edition-3
  • continental-gt-no-9-edition-4
  • continental-gt-no-9-edition-2
  • continental-gt-no-9-edition-8
  • continental-gt-no-9-edition-5
  • continental-gt-no-9-edition-6
  • continental-gt-no-9-edition-7

Bentley is using its gorgeous new Continental GT as the canvas for its tribute to the 1930s "Blower Bentleys."

Published:Caption:Photo:BentleyRead the article
1
of 7

The original Blower Bentleys used a supercharger (hence the name) bolted to the 4-and-a-half liter Bentley engine to dramatically increase its power output.

Published:Caption:Photo:BentleyRead the article
2
of 7

While the new version lacks a supercharger, its W12 engine still enjoys the benefits of forced-induction thanks to its turbochargers.

Published:Caption:Photo:BentleyRead the article
3
of 7

The prominent "9" on the grille is meant as a tribute to Sir Tim Birkin's No. 9 Bentley race car that he took to Le Mans.

Published:Caption:Photo:BentleyRead the article
4
of 7

The interior of the Number 9 edition gets gold plated organ pulls, a special Jaeger dash clock and a piece of Sir Birkin's Bentley encased in resin and affixed to the dash.

Published:Caption:Photo:BentleyRead the article
5
of 7

The Number 9 edition also gets special hide options for the interior.

Published:Caption:Photo:BentleyRead the article
6
of 7

Only 100 Number 9 editions will be built in honor of Bentley's centennial.

Published:Caption:Photo:BentleyRead the article
7
of 7
Now Reading

2019 Bentley Continental GT Number 9 edition relives 1930s Le Mans glory

Up Next

Mercedes' new GLE gets the AMG 53 treatment

Latest Stories

Bentley revisits the 1930s with the 2019 Continental GT Number 9 edition

Bentley revisits the 1930s with the 2019 Continental GT Number 9 edition

by
Cute as a bug: The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept at the Geneva Motor Show

Cute as a bug: The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept at the Geneva Motor Show

by
GFG Style brings all-electric Kangaroo 'SUV' to Geneva Motor Show

GFG Style brings all-electric Kangaroo 'SUV' to Geneva Motor Show

by
Pininfarina's $2 million Battista hyper-EV debuts in Geneva

Pininfarina's $2 million Battista hyper-EV debuts in Geneva

by
Tesla's new Model Y will be revealed on March 14

Tesla's new Model Y will be revealed on March 14

by