Say hello to the new Bentley Continental GT Convertible.

Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 46

The Convertible is the second model to launch under the new Continental GT family.

Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 46

The GT Convertible is some 375 pounds heavier than its Coupe counterpart.

Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 46

Power comes from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 engine.

Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 46

The Continental GT Convertible has 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque on offer.

Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 46

Bentley says the Conti GT Convertible can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds, which is only one-tenth of a second slower than the Coupe.

Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 46

Seven different roof colors are available, including a new tweed option.

Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 46

The Continental GT Convertible can hit a top speed of 207 mph.

Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 46

The new Continental GT Convertible makes its public debut in Los Angeles this week.

Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 46

Keep scrolling for more photos of Bentley's new Continental GT Convertible.

Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 46

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 46

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 46

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 46

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 46

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 46

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 46

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 46

2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible: Topless elegance

Feast upon five teasers of the 2020 Kia Soul

