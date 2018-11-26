Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Say hello to the new Bentley Continental GT Convertible.
The Convertible is the second model to launch under the new Continental GT family.
The GT Convertible is some 375 pounds heavier than its Coupe counterpart.
Power comes from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 engine.
The Continental GT Convertible has 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque on offer.
Bentley says the Conti GT Convertible can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds, which is only one-tenth of a second slower than the Coupe.
Seven different roof colors are available, including a new tweed option.
The Continental GT Convertible can hit a top speed of 207 mph.
The new Continental GT Convertible makes its public debut in Los Angeles this week.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Bentley's new Continental GT Convertible.