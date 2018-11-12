2019 Bentley Bentayga V8: Where less is more

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Bentley Bentayga SUV gets a new V8 option for 2019.
Aside from the V8 engine, it's still the same Bentayga we've known since 2016.
The V8 is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine used in other Volkswagen Group products, like the Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
This engine makes a healthy 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
Combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, this V8 can propel the 5,264-pound Bentayga to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds.
Maybe you disagree, but man, this thing sure is ugly.
Super-bright Orange Flame paint doesn't really help, either.
The outer LED running lights turn orange and serve as turn signals.
At $165,000, the Bentayga V8 is now the least expensive way to get into a new Bentley.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Bentley Bentayga V8.