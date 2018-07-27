2019 Audi TTS on the Isle of Man

  • Audi TTS on the Isle of Man
The 2019 TTS is a facelift on the third generation of Audi's small sports car.

The TT was named after the Isle of Man TT race. 

We took the car back to the island to drive it on the small nation's speed limit free roads. 

There are a few small changes to the styling on the 2019 TTS.

The rear corners are slightly rounded off.

As is the front.

We drove the competition spec which comes with a nifty wing. 

The wing might not be to everyone's taste but does give a sporty feel. 

Overall the look his still aggressive but less sharp than the outgoing car. 

The vents on the front look great but are unfortunately fake. 

We had a chance to drive a  section of the TT course that had been closed off for us. 

It made sense to have a TT on the TT

It was quite a privilege as the roads have never been closed for anyone outside of the TT race itself. 

