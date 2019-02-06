  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS
  • 2020 Audi TT RS

Audi has chosen the 2019 Geneva Motor Show to launch its revised 2019 TT RS sports car.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
1
of 82

In recent years, the Audi TT RS has turned into a bona fide sports car with giant-killing acceleration.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
2
of 82

This is the updated TT RS shown in Turbo Blue.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
3
of 82

With its charismatic five-cylinder turbo engine, the TT RS offers serious performance, with 0-to-60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
4
of 82

Interior updates are very minor, including things like a red stripe on the steering wheel at the 12-o'clock position.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
5
of 82

The TT RS convertible also receives visual updates.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
6
of 82

This one is Nardo Gray. 

Note the revised rear wing and fascia.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
7
of 82

All TT RS models come with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and Quattro all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
8
of 82

Despite its strong performance, the entire TT range has fallen on hard times sales-wise.

Last year, Audi sold fewer than 1,300 units in the US. 

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
9
of 82

Today's TT RS is actually quicker than R8 supercars of just a few years ago.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
10
of 82

No word yet on when these changes will make it to the US market, or what the updated model will cost.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
11
of 82

 Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the newly updated Audi TT RS Coupe and Convertible.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
12
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
13
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
14
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
15
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
16
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
17
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
18
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
19
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
20
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
21
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
22
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
23
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
24
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
25
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
26
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
27
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
28
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
29
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
30
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
31
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
32
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
33
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
34
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
35
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
36
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
37
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
38
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
39
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
40
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
41
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
42
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
43
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
44
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
45
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
46
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
47
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
48
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
49
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
50
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
51
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
52
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
53
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
54
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
55
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
56
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
57
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
58
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
59
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
60
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
61
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
62
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
63
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
64
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
65
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
66
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
67
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
68
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
69
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
70
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
71
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
72
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
73
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
74
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
75
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
76
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
77
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
78
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
79
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
80
of 82

-

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
81
of 82

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
82
of 82
Now Reading

2019 Audi TT RS cops a more aggressive look for Geneva Motor Show

Up Next

It's van time all the time in the new Mercedes V-Class

Latest Stories

2020 Toyota Tacoma piles on the tech in Chicago

2020 Toyota Tacoma piles on the tech in Chicago

1:26
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road is ready to get dirty

2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road is ready to get dirty

1:32
Tesla's 7-percent workforce cut amounts to more than 1,000 jobs slashed in California

Tesla's 7-percent workforce cut amounts to more than 1,000 jobs slashed in California

by
Tesla Model 3 European deliveries have Autopilot turned off

Tesla Model 3 European deliveries have Autopilot turned off

by
2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia will be a rare sight

2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia will be a rare sight

by