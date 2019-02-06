Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Audi has chosen the 2019 Geneva Motor Show to launch its revised 2019 TT RS sports car.
In recent years, the Audi TT RS has turned into a bona fide sports car with giant-killing acceleration.
This is the updated TT RS shown in Turbo Blue.
With its charismatic five-cylinder turbo engine, the TT RS offers serious performance, with 0-to-60 mph in 3.6 seconds.
Interior updates are very minor, including things like a red stripe on the steering wheel at the 12-o'clock position.
The TT RS convertible also receives visual updates.
This one is Nardo Gray.
Note the revised rear wing and fascia.
All TT RS models come with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and Quattro all-wheel drive.
Despite its strong performance, the entire TT range has fallen on hard times sales-wise.
Last year, Audi sold fewer than 1,300 units in the US.
Today's TT RS is actually quicker than R8 supercars of just a few years ago.
No word yet on when these changes will make it to the US market, or what the updated model will cost.
