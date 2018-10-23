  • a1812843-medium
The 2019 Audi R8 V10 is still mostly the same car we know and love.

Read the article
1
of 22

It still offers its amazing naturally aspirated V10 engine in two power output levels.

Read the article
2
of 22

Audi is adjusting the suspension and steering for 2019 to add more feel and sharper handling.

Read the article
3
of 22

The R8's front splitter is now made from aluminum and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, saving 4.4 pounds over the previous version.

Read the article
4
of 22

Among the handful of styling tweaks to be found is the addition of small slits above the large central grille, meant to evoke the Ur-Quattro.

Read the article
5
of 22

New 20-inch split, swept spoke wheels are optional, but likely won't be to everyone's tastes.

Read the article
6
of 22

The front styling of the R8 is more squared-off and aggressive than in generations past.

Read the article
7
of 22

The R8 V10 is available in two new colors for 2019 called Ascari Blue Metallic and Kemora Gray Metallic.

Read the article
8
of 22

Audi changed the rear diffuser on the R8 to improve looks as well as aerodynamics.

Read the article
9
of 22

The R8 V10 will continue to be offered in both Coupe and droptop Spyder models.

Read the article
10
of 22

Click or scroll through to see more of the 2019 Audi R8.

Read the article
11
of 22

Read the article
12
of 22

Read the article
13
of 22

Read the article
14
of 22

Read the article
15
of 22

Read the article
16
of 22

Read the article
17
of 22

Read the article
18
of 22

Read the article
19
of 22

Read the article
20
of 22

Read the article
21
of 22

Read the article
22
of 22
Now Reading

2019 Audi R8 gets some thoughtful updates and is still gorgeous

