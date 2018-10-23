2019 Audi R8 gets some thoughtful updates and is still gorgeous

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Audi R8 V10 is still mostly the same car we know and love.
It still offers its amazing naturally aspirated V10 engine in two power output levels.
Audi is adjusting the suspension and steering for 2019 to add more feel and sharper handling.
The R8's front splitter is now made from aluminum and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, saving 4.4 pounds over the previous version.
Among the handful of styling tweaks to be found is the addition of small slits above the large central grille, meant to evoke the Ur-Quattro.
New 20-inch split, swept spoke wheels are optional, but likely won't be to everyone's tastes.
The front styling of the R8 is more squared-off and aggressive than in generations past.
The R8 V10 is available in two new colors for 2019 called Ascari Blue Metallic and Kemora Gray Metallic.
Audi changed the rear diffuser on the R8 to improve looks as well as aerodynamics.
The R8 V10 will continue to be offered in both Coupe and droptop Spyder models.
