2019 Audi A6 packs a 1-2 punch of luxury and tech

Audi will show the new A6 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
It's like an A7 for people who hate hatchbacks.
The shape of the roofline and glass between the C- and D-pillars is reminiscent of prior A6 generations.
The A6 will come with a 3.0-liter turbo V6 in the US, good for 340 horsepower.
Quattro all-wheel drive will, of course, be standard.
As many as seven different drivers can store individual preferences inside the car. Seven!
Every A6 will use mild hybrid technology, with a 48-volt battery pack.
It might not have the A7's hatch, but there's still over 18 cubic feet of space in the trunk.
The A6 will go on sale in Europe this summer.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Audi A6.