Audi will show the new A6 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
It's like an A7 for people who hate hatchbacks.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
The shape of the roofline and glass between the C- and D-pillars is reminiscent of prior A6 generations.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
The A6 will come with a 3.0-liter turbo V6 in the US, good for 340 horsepower.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Quattro all-wheel drive will, of course, be standard.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
As many as seven different drivers can store individual preferences inside the car. Seven!

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Every A6 will use mild hybrid technology, with a 48-volt battery pack.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
It might not have the A7's hatch, but there's still over 18 cubic feet of space in the trunk.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
The A6 will go on sale in Europe this summer.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Audi A6.

Caption by / Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
Photo by Audi
2019 Audi A6 packs a 1-2 punch of luxury and tech

