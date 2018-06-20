2019 Audi A1 adds more style, tech in its second generation

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The new Audi A1 Sportback is 2.2 inches longer than before, offering 2.3 cubic feet more cargo space.
The A1's bold design cues include this fat, angled C-pillar and sharp lines throughout.
Optional contrast-color roofs help add even more visual appeal to the A1.
Under the hood, the A1 will offer turbocharged engines ranging from 95 to 200 horsepower.
Wheel choices run from 15 to 18 inches.
The three small slits at the top of the grille are inspired by the look of the original Audi Quattro rally cars.
LED headlights are available as an option to bookend the wide Singleframe front grille.
To give the A1 a wedge-like shape, all of the lines on its body sides slope upward toward the rear of the car.
3D-effect taillights dress up the A1's liftgate.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more photos of the 2019 Audi A1 Sportback.