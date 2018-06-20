2019 Audi A1 adds more style, tech in its second generation

  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1
  • 2019 Audi A1

The new Audi A1 Sportback is 2.2 inches longer than before, offering 2.3 cubic feet more cargo space.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
1
of 26

The A1's bold design cues include this fat, angled C-pillar and sharp lines throughout.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
2
of 26

Optional contrast-color roofs help add even more visual appeal to the A1.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
3
of 26

Under the hood, the A1 will offer turbocharged engines ranging from 95 to 200 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
4
of 26

Wheel choices run from 15 to 18 inches.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
5
of 26

The three small slits at the top of the grille are inspired by the look of the original Audi Quattro rally cars.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
6
of 26

LED headlights are available as an option to bookend the wide Singleframe front grille.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
7
of 26

To give the A1 a wedge-like shape, all of the lines on its body sides slope upward toward the rear of the car.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
8
of 26

3D-effect taillights dress up the A1's liftgate.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
9
of 26

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more photos of the 2019 Audi A1 Sportback.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
10
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
11
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
12
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
13
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
14
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
15
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
16
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
17
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
18
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
19
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
20
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
21
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
22
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
23
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
24
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
25
of 26

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
26
of 26
Now Reading

2019 Audi A1 adds more style, tech in its second generation

Up Next

Check out the curvaceous and capacious 2018 Audi A5 Sportback

Latest Stories

Volvo promises self-driving 2021 XC90 you can nap in

Volvo promises self-driving 2021 XC90 you can nap in

by
Tech consortium releases standard for using phones as car keys

Tech consortium releases standard for using phones as car keys

by
Uber tipping hits the year mark, drivers made $600M

Uber tipping hits the year mark, drivers made $600M

by
Audi and Airbus' flying car gets thumbs-up for test

Audi and Airbus' flying car gets thumbs-up for test

by
2019 Kia Optima: Same engine, more tech
3:47

2019 Kia Optima: Same engine, more tech

by
GM is embracing the future with 3D printing in its factories

GM is embracing the future with 3D printing in its factories

by