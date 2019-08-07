The Acura NSX is getting better with age

  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX
  • 2019 Acura NSX

Not a whole lot, to be honest. Acura made a host of new suspension tweaks to take advantage of improved tires from Continental.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
1
of 35

This is the 2019 Acura NSX!

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2
of 35

It's a supercar unlike any on the road in production today, but what's changed since the 2016 introduction? 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
3
of 35

The biggest visual tweak is right there in the nose. That red band just ahead of the hood was formerly chrome. Now, it's body-color.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
of 35

The engine remains the same, a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 augmented by three electric motors for a combined 573 horsepower. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
5
of 35

That motor is situated in the rear, fed through these subtle ducts aft of the doors. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
of 35

Carbon ceramic brakes are a costly option, but the red calipers surely do look nice on this Curva Red car.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
7
of 35

The interior is somewhat plain by supercar standards, but comfortable. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
8
of 35

The exterior could be assigned the same fault, but this is still a car that turns heads. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
9
of 35

It sets some blistering lap times, too!

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
10
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
11
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
12
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
13
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
14
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
15
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
16
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
17
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
18
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
19
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
20
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
21
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
22
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
23
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
24
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
25
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
26
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
27
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
28
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
29
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
30
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
31
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
32
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
33
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
34
of 35

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
35
of 35
Now Reading

The Acura NSX is getting better with age

Up Next

This tuned 2019 Acura RDX packs 345 horsepower

Latest Stories

2020 Chevy Corvette C8 breaks records, nearly breaks GM's build configurator

2020 Chevy Corvette C8 breaks records, nearly breaks GM's build configurator

by
Linear Labs is out to reinvent the electric motor

Linear Labs is out to reinvent the electric motor

by
Lyft's second-quarter earnings show losses, but company is optimistic

Lyft's second-quarter earnings show losses, but company is optimistic

by
IIHS study finds that knee airbags are full of hot air

IIHS study finds that knee airbags are full of hot air

by
2020 Maserati Quattroporte, Levante Zegna special editions graced with lush woven-leather interiors

2020 Maserati Quattroporte, Levante Zegna special editions graced with lush woven-leather interiors

by