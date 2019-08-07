The Acura NSX is getting better with age

By make and model
Not a whole lot, to be honest. Acura made a host of new suspension tweaks to take advantage of improved tires from Continental.
This is the 2019 Acura NSX!
It's a supercar unlike any on the road in production today, but what's changed since the 2016 introduction?
The biggest visual tweak is right there in the nose. That red band just ahead of the hood was formerly chrome. Now, it's body-color.
The engine remains the same, a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 augmented by three electric motors for a combined 573 horsepower.
That motor is situated in the rear, fed through these subtle ducts aft of the doors.
Carbon ceramic brakes are a costly option, but the red calipers surely do look nice on this Curva Red car.
The interior is somewhat plain by supercar standards, but comfortable.
The exterior could be assigned the same fault, but this is still a car that turns heads.
It sets some blistering lap times, too!