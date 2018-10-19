2018 Volkswagen Passat: An oldie, not quite a goodie

  • 2018 Volkswagen Passat
The 2018 Volkswagen Passat is the company's midsize sedan.

The Passat has essentially been the same since 2012, although this year the base engine increases from a 1.8-liter to a 2.0-liter I4.

Our tester, however, has the 3.6-liter V6 under the hood, good for 280 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

A six-speed dual-clutch transmission gets power down to the front wheels.

The Passat gets an EPA combined rating of only 22 miles per gallon.

The Passat has available adaptive cruise control, but it doesn't work below 15 miles per hour.

However, our top SEL Premium trim has blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and emergency braking as well as lane keep assist standard.

If space is of concern, the Passat has you covered with 39 inches of rear legroom and a sizable 15.9 cubic-foot space trunk.

The 2018 VW Passat starts at $22,995, but our tester comes in at $35,500 including $850 destination.

Keep scrolling for more photos of VW's tried and true sedan.

