2018 Toyota Tacoma: Don't call it beige

This is the 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport.
It's on a lake.
Despite this truck being the very definition of off-road, the TRD Sport is actually the more road-focused version of Tacoma's TRD offerings.
The fender flares are color-matched to the rest of the truck, and it rides on larger wheels and tires.
There's also that extra air dam hanging down below the bumper. This helps improve the fuel economy (up to 24 highway) but does decrease the approach angle somewhat.
The Sport has a full six-foot bed, with handy, adjustable tie-downs.
"Access Cab" seating means there's room for four, but you won't want to put anyone large behind the front seats. Save it for the kids.
Our test truck had a nice-shifting six-speed manual, but for the most towing and fuel economy you'll have to pick the manual.
But, with 6,800 pounds of maximum towing, the Taco can definitely keep up with a lot of bigger trucks.
You can get into a TRD Sport for as little as $32,390, but you'll be looking closer to $35,000 for the options you'll want. From there, the sky's the limit.