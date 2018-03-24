2018 Range Rover P400e lets you be green while spending lots of it

  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018 Range Rover P400e Plug-In Hybrid
Now in the fifth model year of its fourth generation, Land Rover's flagship receives a few key updates.

Photo by Land Rover
Aesthetics are largely unchanged, save for a new set of active LED headlights (that we don't get in the US due to draconian lighting regulations), a new grille and a new rear bumper with integrated tailpipes.

Photo by Land Rover
The interior has a few quality-of-life upgrades, like seat controls that have been moved to the door panels for easier usability and glass that's 20 percent thicker for better noise insulation.

Photo by Land Rover
The infotainment gets an upgrade to the same system that the new Velar uses, with a pair of 10-inch touchscreens that cover every iota of infotainment and vehicle settings.

Photo by Land Rover
With a 13.1-kWh battery shoved in the back and an electric motor integrated into the gearbox, this PHEV powertrain puts out a net 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.

Photo by Land Rover
With 31 miles of all-electric range on offer, the Range Rover P400e will go for quite a while before its 2.0-liter gas engine needs to kick in. 

Photo by Land Rover
The P400e can operate in EV-only mode at speeds up to 85 mph, at which point the gas engine kicks in because it's the more efficient way to move down the road. 

Photo by Land Rover
The only caveat is you can't use EV-only mode in conjunction with the Range Rover's low range during off-roading.

Photo by Land Rover
The Range Rover PHEV lives up to every other Land Rover's nigh-legendary off-road capability. 

Photo by Land Rover
Keep on scrolling to see even more pictures of the first Range Rover PHEV in action.

Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
Photo by Land Rover
2018 Range Rover P400e lets you be green while spending lots of it

