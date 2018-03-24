2018 Range Rover P400e lets you be green while spending lots of it

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Now in the fifth model year of its fourth generation, Land Rover's flagship receives a few key updates.
Aesthetics are largely unchanged, save for a new set of active LED headlights (that we don't get in the US due to draconian lighting regulations), a new grille and a new rear bumper with integrated tailpipes.
The interior has a few quality-of-life upgrades, like seat controls that have been moved to the door panels for easier usability and glass that's 20 percent thicker for better noise insulation.
The infotainment gets an upgrade to the same system that the new Velar uses, with a pair of 10-inch touchscreens that cover every iota of infotainment and vehicle settings.
With a 13.1-kWh battery shoved in the back and an electric motor integrated into the gearbox, this PHEV powertrain puts out a net 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.
With 31 miles of all-electric range on offer, the Range Rover P400e will go for quite a while before its 2.0-liter gas engine needs to kick in.
The P400e can operate in EV-only mode at speeds up to 85 mph, at which point the gas engine kicks in because it's the more efficient way to move down the road.
The only caveat is you can't use EV-only mode in conjunction with the Range Rover's low range during off-roading.
The Range Rover PHEV lives up to every other Land Rover's nigh-legendary off-road capability.
Keep on scrolling to see even more pictures of the first Range Rover PHEV in action.