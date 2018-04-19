2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid packs luxury, tech and battery boost

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid starts at $99,600.
The 4 in the name stands for all-wheel drive, which is now standard on all Panamera E-Hybrid models.
The 4 E-Hybrid uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor to make 462 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
Porsche says the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid can drive on electric power for up to 31 miles, at speeds up to 86 miles per hour.
This thing may weigh 4,784 pounds, but it'll still sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 4.4 seconds.
With the optional 7.2-kW onboard charger, you can recharge the Panamera's battery in just under three hours using 240-volt power.
The 4 E-Hybrid is the only non-Turbo Panamera model to have a standard air suspension.
LED taillights in slim housings look awesome.
The Acid Green brake calipers are unique to Panamera E-Hybrid models.
