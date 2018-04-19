2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid packs luxury, tech and battery boost

  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    1
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    2
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    3
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    4
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    5
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    6
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    7
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    8
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    9
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    10
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    11
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    12
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    13
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    14
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    15
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    16
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    17
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    18
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    19
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    20
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    21
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    22
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    23
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    24
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    25
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    26
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    27
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    28
    of 29
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
    29
    of 29

The Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid starts at $99,600.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 4 in the name stands for all-wheel drive, which is now standard on all Panamera E-Hybrid models.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 4 E-Hybrid uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor to make 462 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche says the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid can drive on electric power for up to 31 miles, at speeds up to 86 miles per hour.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

This thing may weigh 4,784 pounds, but it'll still sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 4.4 seconds.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

With the optional 7.2-kW onboard charger, you can recharge the Panamera's battery in just under three hours using 240-volt power.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 4 E-Hybrid is the only non-Turbo Panamera model to have a standard air suspension.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

LED taillights in slim housings look awesome.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Acid Green brake calipers are unique to Panamera E-Hybrid models.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep clicking for more photos of the 2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

/ Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
$99,600 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
1 of 29
|

2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid packs luxury, tech and battery boost

Published:
Up Next
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS: The j...
50

Latest Stories

Tesla facing investigation by California officials over worker injuries

Tesla facing investigation by California officials over worker injuries

by
Original 1968 Ford Bullitt Mustang gets parked on National Mall in D.C.

Original 1968 Ford Bullitt Mustang gets parked on National Mall in D.C.

by
Light, bright: Brabham BT62 supercar teases its rear end

Light, bright: Brabham BT62 supercar teases its rear end

by
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid lands with $500 lower price tag

2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid lands with $500 lower price tag

by
Chevy Corvette ZR1 is the 2018 Indy 500 pace car

Chevy Corvette ZR1 is the 2018 Indy 500 pace car

by
Daimler's new EV charging system takes the hassle out of payment

Daimler's new EV charging system takes the hassle out of payment

by