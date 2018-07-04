Nissan's iconic GT-R adds much-needed civility for 2018

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Nissan GT-R has been on sale in the US for nearly a decade.
Nissan has updated the GT-R every so often, and the biggest change came in 2016.
The current GT-R is a far more civil beast than before, with a more luxurious interior and less-punishing suspension.
Under the hood is a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 good for 565 horsepower.
A six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission handles shifting duties, sending power to all four wheels.
The 2018 GT-R's updated front fascia clearly sets it apart from older models.
The iconic round taillamps and big exhaust pipes look great.
A restyled grille prominently features the GT-R badge.
A LED running light cuts through the headlamp housings.
