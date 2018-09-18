2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is quirky and zippy

  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has a winning personality, but overall, it's a case of "'nice' doesn't pay the bills."

We like the Eclipse Cross for its quirky looks, which could speak to buyers seeking something different.

The Eclipse Cross is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 152 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. 

Mitsubishi's new compact crossover feels peppier than its power figures suggest. 

The front-end looks Lexus RX-inspired ...

... and the rear looks Pontiac Aztec-inspired, but in total, the Eclipse Cross blends all its design inspiration into a package that looks unique and stands out among the competition. 

Interior materials and comfort are fine for the segment, but the Eclipse Cross' cabin offers less cargo space than most of the competition. 

Our tester's Apple CarPlay/Android Auto-compatible seven-inch infotainment interface was sharp and easy to use. 

It also came with an around-view monitor which simplified parking.

With an as-tested price of $30,720 plus $995 for destination, we'd expect auto up/down for all four windows instead of just for the driver. 

The 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross starts at $23,295. Our fully loaded tester returns an EPA-estimated 25 miles per gallon city and 26 mpg highway. That city figure is fine, but the highway figure is low for the class.

Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. 

