2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE550e is a plug-in hybrid family hauler

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE550e is a midsize luxury plug-in hybrid SUV.
Although the all-electric range is a paltry 10 miles, the electric motor provides extra power to the gas engine, for more oomph under your right foot.
The GLE550e uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and adds a 8.7-kWh lithium-ion battery and 85-kW electric motor.
The powerplant puts out 436 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
The hybrid system has four different modes.
An optional $1,610 air suspension helps mitigate the imperfections of bumpy highways and byways.
The Benz is packed with driver's aids, but they are part of a $4,890 package.
The inside is a comfy place to spend a commute, but it's far from a modern design.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on the COMAND infotainment system.
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE550e starts at $66,700. Keep scrolling for more photos of this plug-in hybrid SUV.
