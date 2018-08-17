2018 Land Rover Discovery is a dirt-dancing queen

  • 2017 Land Rover Discovery
The Land Rover Discovery was all new for 2017 and is available with two or three rows of seating.

The Disco has the option of a 3.0-liter diesel engine, but our tester packs a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 with 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.

Regardless of engine choice, you'll get an eight-speed automatic transmission, putting power down to all four wheels.

You'll need to jump up to the HSE Luxury trim to get a two-speed transfer case.

The Terrain Response 2 system with modes for Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl and an active locking rear differential are both optional.

The Discovery offers up strong acceleration with a quickness that belies its three-row SUV footprint.

There is a Sport mode for those who want a little bit more chutzpah.

The optional adaptive cruise control works great in the Discovery, bringing me to a complete stop behind a lead car in heavy traffic and pausing before taking off again.

All trims get a 10-inch display running Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. Unfortunately the system is slow to respond to inputs, and often refuses to heed inputs altogether.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Land Rover's latest SUV.

