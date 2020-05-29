Sean Szymkowski's 2018 Kia Stinger GT2: Grown-up hot hatch

The Stinger GT2 was my jack-of-all-trades car purchase.
I wanted something fun but practical, so what better than a quick hatchback?
The Kia Stinger GT2 ticked all my boxes when car shopping to replace three vehicles.
I still adore how it looks, especially in Hi-Chroma Red.
It's shocking how much value this car packs in.
Looks like a sedan, but the rear end hides a hatchback.
The interior remains free of harsh noises or any sign of poor build quality after nearly 11,000 miles.
Everything has a rather high-quality feel to it.
If I have one complaint, the touchscreen is kind of a far reach while driving.
The ventilated front seats are very much appreciated in the sudden warm temperatures that've cropped up.
Keep scrolling to see more of my 2018 Stinger GT2!
