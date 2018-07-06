The 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid makes getting great fuel economy easy

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid is rated for 47 miles per gallon city, highway and combined.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter gas engine, which works in partnership with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack.
The Accord Hybrid is rated for 212 horsepower of total system output.
Because the battery pack lives under the back seat, trunk space is the same as in the standard Accord.
Available active-safety features on the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid include adaptive cruise, pre-collision braking and blind-spot monitoring.
In addition to great fuel economy, the Accord Hybrid also has a quiet cabin and comfortable ride quality.
Drivers can choose from Normal, Sport, Econ and EV driving modes.
Available tech features include a color head-up display, wireless phone charging and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
There are five trim levels for the Accord Hybrid, and they're all only a little more expensive than equivalent non-hybrid models.
For more photos of the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid, keep clicking or scrolling.