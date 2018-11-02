The 2018 holiday cars your loved ones will want most

Emme Hall's pick: 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
If your holiday pal is the adventuresome sort, it's tough to find anything more ready for the back country than the Wrangler Rubicon. New for 2018, the Wrangler Rubicon has all the off-road goodies one could ever want: There's front and rear axle lockers, a two-speed transfer case, sway bar disconnect, rock rails and a set of meaty 33-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires.
Plus, it's the only off-road SUV that can go topless and doorless and windshield-less if that's your jam. Just make sure the recipient is worthy of the Jeep. You'll be spending more than $50,000 for a fully-loaded four-door Rubicon.