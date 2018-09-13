The period-correct excellence of the Goodwood Revival

  • Goodwood Revival
Vintage racing is the main event at the Goodwood Revival.

Cars from the first half of the 20th century compete in a number of events throughout the weekend.

Open-wheeled racers, near-stock classics and one-off wonders race on the historic Goodwood circuit.

Many of the race cars are worth thousands -- hell, millions of dollars.

Enthusiasts from all over the world flock to Goodwood to race during the Revival.

Most of the cars are privately owned, and a spectacle to see in action.

The Goodwood Revival features a number of other attractions, including a vintage air show.

Kids even get in on the action, racing in vintage pedal cars.

Some of the historic racers are absolutely exquisite.

Keep scrolling to see more photos from the 2018 Goodwood Revival.

