2018 GMC Terrain offers good looks, great tech

If the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox isn't fancy enough for you, GMC has a platform-mate available.
The 2018 GMC Terrain offers the same powertrain and drivetrain options as the Equinox, but it looks a bit sharper and doesn't cost that much more money.
Three engines are on offer.
The base motor is a 1.5-liter turbo I4 good for 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque.
There's a 1.6-liter diesel available with 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet.
The big mamma-jamma is a 2.0-liter I4 with 252 hp and 260 torques.
Opt for the larger infotainment system, and you get the latest and greatest GM system that started as Cadillac's second-generation CUE system.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included on all infotainment systems, and OnStar's excellent 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is available, too.
The Terrain starts less than $2,000 above the Equinox.
The top-tier Terrain Denali starts at $38,495.
