2018 GMC Terrain offers good looks, great tech

If the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox isn't fancy enough for you, GMC has a platform-mate available.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 2018 GMC Terrain offers the same powertrain and drivetrain options as the Equinox, but it looks a bit sharper and doesn't cost that much more money.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Three engines are on offer.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The base motor is a 1.5-liter turbo I4 good for 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

There's a 1.6-liter diesel available with 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The big mamma-jamma is a 2.0-liter I4 with 252 hp and 260 torques.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Opt for the larger infotainment system, and you get the latest and greatest GM system that started as Cadillac's second-generation CUE system.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included on all infotainment systems, and OnStar's excellent 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is available, too.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Terrain starts less than $2,000 above the Equinox.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The top-tier Terrain Denali starts at $38,495.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Click or swipe through for a bunch more pics of the 2018 GMC Terrain.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
$24,995 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
2018 GMC Terrain offers good looks, great tech

Published:
