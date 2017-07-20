2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder makes chasing bad guys off-road easier

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The F-150 Police Responder is powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which produces 375-horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.
Connected to the engine is a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Police Responder is based off of the F-150 FX4 off-road model.
With a towing capacity of 7,000 pounds, the F-150 Police Responder boasts best-in-class tow capabilities.
To toughen up the truck for police work, Ford adds upgraded brakes, front antiroll bar, 18-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tires.
For the interior, there's a column shifter with center-seat delete, and front seats with slim bolsters and anti-stab plates.
The truck gives law enforcement based in more rural areas better capability to patrol off-road.
Seats up front are covered with heavy-duty cloth.
Passengers in the rear will enjoy vinyl seats and flooring.