The F-150 Police Responder is powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which produces 375-horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. 

Connected to the engine is a 10-speed automatic transmission. 

The Police Responder is based off of the F-150 FX4 off-road model. 

With a towing capacity of 7,000 pounds, the F-150 Police Responder boasts best-in-class tow capabilities.

To toughen up the truck for police work, Ford adds upgraded brakes, front antiroll bar, 18-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tires.

For the interior, there's a column shifter with center-seat delete, and front seats with slim bolsters and anti-stab plates.

The truck gives law enforcement based in more rural areas better capability to patrol off-road.

Seats up front are covered with heavy-duty cloth.

Passengers in the rear will enjoy vinyl seats and flooring.

2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder makes chasing bad guys off-road easier

Published:
