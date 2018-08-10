2018 Ford F-150 looks ravishing in red

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
If you've ever wanted to take a gander at the best-selling truck in America, look no further than the Ford F-150.
For 2018, the F-150 gets a new diesel engine option.
The diesel adds $4,000 to the $41,015 starting price of the Lariat and above trims.
The 3.0-liter diesel engine makes 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Depending on your configuration, the F-150 diesel can tow 11,400 pounds and carry 2,020 pounds of payload.
The diesel engine with a 4x4 drivetrain is rated to return 20 mpg in the city, 25 mpg on the highway and 22 combined. Those numbers go up substantially in two-wheel drive: 22 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway and 25 combined.
Optional adaptive cruise control can apply brakes to both the truck and a trailer, keeping you at a set distance behind a lead vehicle.
While the front seats come with standard heating and cooling, if you want those rear butts warm, you'll have to option up.
Sync3 is standard on Lariat trims and above, and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.
While a base XL trim starts at $30,600, our tester here in Lariat trim and many, many options will set you back $63,435, including destination.
