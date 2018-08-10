2018 Ford F-150 looks ravishing in red

  • 2018 Ford F-150 diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel

If you've ever wanted to take a gander at the best-selling truck in America, look no further than the Ford F-150.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
1
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

For 2018, the F-150 gets a new diesel engine option.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The diesel adds $4,000 to the $41,015 starting price of the Lariat and above trims.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
3
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 3.0-liter diesel engine makes 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Depending on your configuration, the F-150 diesel can tow 11,400 pounds and carry 2,020 pounds of payload.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The diesel engine with a 4x4 drivetrain is rated to return 20 mpg in the city, 25 mpg on the highway and 22 combined. Those numbers go up substantially in two-wheel drive: 22 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway and 25 combined.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
6
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Optional adaptive cruise control can apply brakes to both the truck and a trailer, keeping you at a set distance behind a lead vehicle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
7
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

While the front seats come with standard heating and cooling, if you want those rear butts warm, you'll have to option up.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
8
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Sync3 is standard on Lariat trims and above, and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

While a base XL trim starts at $30,600, our tester here in Lariat trim and many, many options will set you back $63,435, including destination.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
10
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
11
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Ford
12
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
13
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
14
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
15
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
16
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
17
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
18
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
19
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
20
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
21
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
22
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
23
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
24
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
25
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
26
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
27
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
28
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Ford
29
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
30
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
31
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
32
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
33
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
34
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
35
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
36
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
37
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
38
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
39
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
40
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
41
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
42
of 42
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

2018 Ford F-150 looks ravishing in red

Up Next

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is back

Latest Stories

Toyota could do a hot hybrid version of the Corolla hatchback, but will it?

Toyota could do a hot hybrid version of the Corolla hatchback, but will it?

by
Tesla hires former Volvo designer responsible for XC40, report says

Tesla hires former Volvo designer responsible for XC40, report says

by
AutoComplete: Porsche built a rally-spec Cayman GT4 Clubsport
1:17

AutoComplete: Porsche built a rally-spec Cayman GT4 Clubsport

by
Porsche went and built a rally-spec Cayman GT4 Clubsport, we're stoked

Porsche went and built a rally-spec Cayman GT4 Clubsport, we're stoked

by
Tesla's board might not know where Elon's 'secure' funding is coming from

Tesla's board might not know where Elon's 'secure' funding is coming from

by
Roadshow Asks: Which gas do you fill your tank with and why?

Roadshow Asks: Which gas do you fill your tank with and why?

by