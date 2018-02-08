2018 Fiat 500 is now an all-turbocharged affair

Instead of the old 101-horsepower 1.4-liter I4, all non-Abarth models now receive a turbocharged 1.4-liter I4.     

Caption by / Photo by Fiat
Read More

Output is up -- way up, to 135 hp and 150 pound-feet of torque.   

Caption by / Photo by Fiat
Read More

No more naturally aspirated engines for this little guy.

Caption by / Photo by Fiat
Read More

Front-wheel drive is the only layout on offer, but buyers can choose between a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic.     

Caption by / Photo by Fiat
Read More

The two base trims -- Pop and Lounge -- also get some new standard equipment. 16-inch aluminum wheels, performance brakes, a sport suspension and a backup camera are all now standard.     

Caption by / Photo by Fiat
Read More

The fabric convertible top is back as an option, too, if you want some additional sun.    

Caption by / Photo by Fiat
Read More

If that's not enough hustle for you, the 500 Abarth is back for another round of hot-hatch action.    

Caption by / Photo by Fiat
Read More

Its 1.4-liter engine is tuned to produce 160 horsepower and 183 pound-feet of torque mated to the same two transmission choices.     

Caption by / Photo by Fiat
Read More

There's also a dual-exhaust system that, as always, sounds way angrier than the car actually is.     

Caption by / Photo by Fiat
Read More

The 2018 Fiat 500 goes on sale in the second quarter of 2018, and pricing has yet to be announced.

Caption by / Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Fiat
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read More
1 of 47
|

2018 Fiat 500 is now an all-turbocharged affair

Published:
Up Next
Live the van life with the 2019 For...
26

Latest Stories

Four days, $245 million: How Waymo v. Uber came to an end

Four days, $245 million: How Waymo v. Uber came to an end

by
Telescope spots Elon Musk's Tesla flying through space

Telescope spots Elon Musk's Tesla flying through space

by
Tesla's Model 3 production targets are now in German hands

Tesla's Model 3 production targets are now in German hands

by
New Stratos to debut at Geneva next Month, journos and nerds rejoice

New Stratos to debut at Geneva next Month, journos and nerds rejoice

by
Chicago Auto Show 2018: All the new debuts

Chicago Auto Show 2018: All the new debuts

by
Toyota preps "Start Your Impossible" campaign for 2018 Winter Olympics

Toyota preps "Start Your Impossible" campaign for 2018 Winter Olympics

by