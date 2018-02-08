2018 Fiat 500 is now an all-turbocharged affair

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Instead of the old 101-horsepower 1.4-liter I4, all non-Abarth models now receive a turbocharged 1.4-liter I4.
Output is up -- way up, to 135 hp and 150 pound-feet of torque.
No more naturally aspirated engines for this little guy.
Front-wheel drive is the only layout on offer, but buyers can choose between a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic.
The two base trims -- Pop and Lounge -- also get some new standard equipment. 16-inch aluminum wheels, performance brakes, a sport suspension and a backup camera are all now standard.
The fabric convertible top is back as an option, too, if you want some additional sun.
If that's not enough hustle for you, the 500 Abarth is back for another round of hot-hatch action.
Its 1.4-liter engine is tuned to produce 160 horsepower and 183 pound-feet of torque mated to the same two transmission choices.
There's also a dual-exhaust system that, as always, sounds way angrier than the car actually is.
The 2018 Fiat 500 goes on sale in the second quarter of 2018, and pricing has yet to be announced.