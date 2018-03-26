2018 Chevy Traverse RS has turbo power and sporty styling touches

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
At $43,595, the Traverse RS is priced above the nicely equipped 3LT model.
The RS is the only Traverse model to use a 2.0-liter engine.
The 2.0T engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard.
You can't get all-wheel drive with the 2.0T engine, so the Traverse RS is a front-drive-only affair.
The RS offers three rows of seats with standard captain's chairs in the second row.
There's more cargo space in the Traverse than in the larger Tahoe SUV.
The black grille and Chevy badge are unique to the RS trim.
The Traverse RS gets standard HID headlights.
