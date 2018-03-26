2018 Chevy Traverse RS has turbo power and sporty styling touches

  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse RS
At $43,595, the Traverse RS is priced above the nicely equipped 3LT model.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The RS is the only Traverse model to use a 2.0-liter engine.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The 2.0T engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
A 9-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
You can't get all-wheel drive with the 2.0T engine, so the Traverse RS is a front-drive-only affair.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The RS offers three rows of seats with standard captain's chairs in the second row.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
There's more cargo space in the Traverse than in the larger Tahoe SUV.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The black grille and Chevy badge are unique to the RS trim.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The Traverse RS gets standard HID headlights.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Keep clicking through for more views of the 2018 Chevy Traverse RS.

Caption by / Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
