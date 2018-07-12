2018 Buick Regal GS looks the business

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Regal GS is the most sophisticated-looking vehicle to come out of GM in a long, long time.
The emotional design is very reminiscent of the Audi A5 Sportback.
Under the hood is a 3.6-liter V6 producing a respectable 310 horsepower and 282 pound-feet of torque.
That is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission putting the power down to all four wheels.
With normal, Sport and GS driving modes, I expected this Buick to be somewhat of a moody runabout, but alas, that is not the case.
Instead the there isn't much difference between the three modes, resulting in a mere practical and good-looking hatchback rather than a fun corner carver.
There is nearly 61 cubic feet of space in the GS. If you're looking for utility in something that's not an SUV, this might be your jam.
The standard front seats are heavily bolstered and come with heating, cooling and massage functions.
The interior design is a little dated, with chunky buttons and lots of plastic.
The 2018 Buick Regal GS starts at $39,995, not including $925 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.
Standard massaging seats on a car under $40,000? Yep.