2018 Audi SQ5 is a techy hot hatch on stilts

Audi's turbocharged SQ5 will leave you -- and, if applicable -- your family smiling on most drives.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Growing up sucks, but the Audi SQ5 is proof positive that there are ways to make it less of a grind.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The SQ5's beating heart is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 putting out 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Smash the gas pedal and it sends all that business to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The car's outright adjustability means you can set it up however you like it.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
In terms of fuel economy, the EPA rates the SQ5 at 19 mpg city and 24 mpg highway. 

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
With all the right options boxes ticked, Audi delivers one of the most tech-heavy lineups on the market.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
While none of the cars in its segment are cheap, you won't be let down if you can pony up the scratch.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
It lets you get your speed jollies while offering decent family-hauling capability and an impressive tech portfolio.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Audi's hot hatch on stilts.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
