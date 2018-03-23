2018 Audi SQ5 is a techy hot hatch on stilts

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Audi's turbocharged SQ5 will leave you -- and, if applicable -- your family smiling on most drives.
Growing up sucks, but the Audi SQ5 is proof positive that there are ways to make it less of a grind.
The SQ5's beating heart is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 putting out 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
Smash the gas pedal and it sends all that business to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The car's outright adjustability means you can set it up however you like it.
In terms of fuel economy, the EPA rates the SQ5 at 19 mpg city and 24 mpg highway.
With all the right options boxes ticked, Audi delivers one of the most tech-heavy lineups on the market.
While none of the cars in its segment are cheap, you won't be let down if you can pony up the scratch.
It lets you get your speed jollies while offering decent family-hauling capability and an impressive tech portfolio.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Audi's hot hatch on stilts.