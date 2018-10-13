2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS: Rear-wheel drive makes the heart grow fonder

  • 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS
Only 999 examples of the Audi R8 RWS will be sold.

RWS means Rear Wheel Series, as in, rear-wheel drive.

For a company like Audi, whose brand reputation has long centered around Quattro all-wheel drive, the switch to rear-wheel drive is a big deal.

Mounted amidships is a 5.2-liter V10 with 532 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.

The RWS is about 110 pounds lighter than a Quattro-equipped R8.

The RWS-specific red stripe is a $450 option.

Otherwise, the RWS looks the same as any other R8.

LED headlights and taillights are standard.

Side intakes feed cool air into the monstrous V10 engine.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2018 Audi R8 RWS.

