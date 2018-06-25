2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a 505-horsepower brute

  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

The Quadrifoglio is the range-topping version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio crossover.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Pricing starts just below $80,000, and can rise as high as $98,000 with all the options added.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Under the hood is a Ferrari-sourced 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that makes 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties, controlled by a really nice set of steering column-mounted paddles.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Alfa Romeo says the Stelvio Quadrifoglio will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. That's freaking quick.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

All Stelvio Quadrifoglios ride on 20-inch wheels with staggered, low-profile tires.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Fold the rear seats and you'll find 56.5 cubic feet of space. Not too shabby.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Holy moly, that exhaust sound. Aural delight, indeed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

This top-trim Stelvio comes with standard xenon headlights and LED running lights.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
34
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
35
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
36
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
37
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
38
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
39
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
40
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
41
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
42
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
43
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
44
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
45
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
46
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
47
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
48
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
49
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
50
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
51
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
52
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
53
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
54
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
55
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
56
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
57
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
58
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
59
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
60
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
61
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
62
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
63
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
64
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
65
of 65
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a 505-horsepower brute

Up Next

These are the 10 best interiors for 2017, according to WardsAuto

Latest Stories

2018 Ram 1500 will live on as 2019 Classic to bolster sales

2018 Ram 1500 will live on as 2019 Classic to bolster sales

by
Live out your F1 fantasies with Pirelli's Hot Laps experience

Live out your F1 fantasies with Pirelli's Hot Laps experience

by
Mazda recalls 2018 CX-5 SUVs for airbags that may not work right

Mazda recalls 2018 CX-5 SUVs for airbags that may not work right

by
Bentley claims Pikes Peak victory in production SUV class

Bentley claims Pikes Peak victory in production SUV class

by
IBM, VW team up in 'garage factory' to build more personalized services

IBM, VW team up in 'garage factory' to build more personalized services

by
AutoComplete: VW I.D. R smashes Pikes Peak EV record
1:23

AutoComplete: VW I.D. R smashes Pikes Peak EV record

by