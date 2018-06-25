2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a 505-horsepower brute

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Quadrifoglio is the range-topping version of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio crossover.
Pricing starts just below $80,000, and can rise as high as $98,000 with all the options added.
Under the hood is a Ferrari-sourced 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that makes 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties, controlled by a really nice set of steering column-mounted paddles.
Alfa Romeo says the Stelvio Quadrifoglio will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. That's freaking quick.
All Stelvio Quadrifoglios ride on 20-inch wheels with staggered, low-profile tires.
Fold the rear seats and you'll find 56.5 cubic feet of space. Not too shabby.
Holy moly, that exhaust sound. Aural delight, indeed.
This top-trim Stelvio comes with standard xenon headlights and LED running lights.
Keep scrolling to see more photos of the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.