2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: A wild, track-ready SUV

The Quadrifoglio version of the Stelvio SUV is powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine making 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Working with the engine is a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission with steering column mounted shift paddles.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Compared to the base versions of the Stelvio, the Quadrifoglio features a more aggressive front fascia, hood vents and specific wheels.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Wrapping the five hole wheels are 20-inch Pirelli P Zero high-performance summer tires.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
All-wheel drive is standard on the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The system is capable of sending 100 percent of the torque to the rear wheels.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
To improve handling, an adaptive suspension is standard on the Quadrifoglio with three settings.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Steel brakes are standard with six-piston Brembo front calipers and four-piston rear calipers. Carbon ceramic brakes are available for an additional $8,000.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Alfa says the Quadrifoglio can hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Handling infotainment is an 8.8-inch center screen featuring navigation and Bluetooth. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio will arrive some time in Spring and start at $81,390.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: A wild, track-ready SUV

