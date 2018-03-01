2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: A wild, track-ready SUV

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Quadrifoglio version of the Stelvio SUV is powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine making 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.
Working with the engine is a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission with steering column mounted shift paddles.
Compared to the base versions of the Stelvio, the Quadrifoglio features a more aggressive front fascia, hood vents and specific wheels.
Wrapping the five hole wheels are 20-inch Pirelli P Zero high-performance summer tires.
All-wheel drive is standard on the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The system is capable of sending 100 percent of the torque to the rear wheels.
To improve handling, an adaptive suspension is standard on the Quadrifoglio with three settings.
Steel brakes are standard with six-piston Brembo front calipers and four-piston rear calipers. Carbon ceramic brakes are available for an additional $8,000.
Alfa says the Quadrifoglio can hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.
Handling infotainment is an 8.8-inch center screen featuring navigation and Bluetooth. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available.
The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio will arrive some time in Spring and start at $81,390.