We can't look away from the 2015 Lexus RC F Sport (pictures)

Slathered in Molten Pearl paint, the 2015 Lexus RC that showed at CNET's offices is quite orange.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The coupe's wild styling attracted much attention during our testing.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

All RCs, short of the RC F, are powered by Lexus' 3.5-liter V-6 engine.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Power is stated at 306 horsepower. Torque sits at 277 pound-feet.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The coupe is available only with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but AWD is optional.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Lexus' interior is understated with a strong horizontal design.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The automatic transmission features sport and manual shift programs.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Sport S program is activated by twisting the drive mode selection knob to the right. Twist again to activate the Sport S+ mode.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The drive modes affect the transmission program, the adaptive suspension and the variable steering.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Enform infotainment system is controlled with this Remote Touch trackpad, which features haptic feedback.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The haptic feedback manifests itself as vibration from the trackpad and the cursor "snapping" to clickable zones.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The RC features excellent sport seats that are supportive and deeply bolstered. The bolstering isn't too narrow, which makes them comfortable for extended drives.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Though very organically styled on the outside, the dashboard is very geometric.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The F Sport package also swaps in a thicker F Sport steering wheel.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The RC's navigation system stores its map data on a microSD card hidden behind a flap on the dashboard.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Push-button start and keyless entry are standard on the luxury RC.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The F Sport model replaces the standard instrument cluster with an LFA-inspired digital gauge.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Lexus' Performance Adaptive Variable Suspension joins the party with the F Sport package.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

F Sport 19-inch wheels are shod with summer performance tires.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The rears tires are wider than the fronts on the RWD model. The AWD F Sport features matched widths.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The RC's brakes get an upgrade as well, gaining high-performance pads.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The F Sport package adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. That's not a performance upgrade, but it's a nice addition.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The RC looks like a bit of a boy racer, but its ride feels more like a grand tourer.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The suspension feels a bit soft, and the steering lacks feel, but there's plenty of grip.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Lexus' spindle grill grows ever more aggressive with each model. The RC wears the massive maw well.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The RC's platform uses components from the IS, IS C and the GS.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The L-shaped LED accent lights sit just beneath the sharp headlamps.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The RC finds itself in competition with the BMW 4 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The F Sport features a large central tachometer and displays minimal information.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Press a button on the steering wheel and the motorized bezel moves to the right, exposing more screen space and more infotainment information.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

In the Sport S and Sport S+ modes, the tachometer's background changes white, then yellow, then red as the revs approach redline.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The gearbox, even in its sportiest setting, often chooses a gear or too taller than I'd have chosen for a twisty bit of road. Fortunately, there are paddle shifters.

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/CNET
$45,030 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
We can't look away from the 2015 Lexus RC F Sport (pictures)

