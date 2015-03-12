We can't look away from the 2015 Lexus RC F Sport (pictures)

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Slathered in Molten Pearl paint, the 2015 Lexus RC that showed at CNET's offices is quite orange.
The coupe's wild styling attracted much attention during our testing.
All RCs, short of the RC F, are powered by Lexus' 3.5-liter V-6 engine.
Power is stated at 306 horsepower. Torque sits at 277 pound-feet.
The coupe is available only with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but AWD is optional.
The Lexus' interior is understated with a strong horizontal design.
The automatic transmission features sport and manual shift programs.
The Sport S program is activated by twisting the drive mode selection knob to the right. Twist again to activate the Sport S+ mode.
The drive modes affect the transmission program, the adaptive suspension and the variable steering.
The Enform infotainment system is controlled with this Remote Touch trackpad, which features haptic feedback.
The haptic feedback manifests itself as vibration from the trackpad and the cursor "snapping" to clickable zones.
The RC features excellent sport seats that are supportive and deeply bolstered. The bolstering isn't too narrow, which makes them comfortable for extended drives.
Though very organically styled on the outside, the dashboard is very geometric.
The F Sport package also swaps in a thicker F Sport steering wheel.
The RC's navigation system stores its map data on a microSD card hidden behind a flap on the dashboard.
Push-button start and keyless entry are standard on the luxury RC.
The F Sport model replaces the standard instrument cluster with an LFA-inspired digital gauge.
Lexus' Performance Adaptive Variable Suspension joins the party with the F Sport package.
F Sport 19-inch wheels are shod with summer performance tires.
The rears tires are wider than the fronts on the RWD model. The AWD F Sport features matched widths.
The RC's brakes get an upgrade as well, gaining high-performance pads.
The F Sport package adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. That's not a performance upgrade, but it's a nice addition.
The RC looks like a bit of a boy racer, but its ride feels more like a grand tourer.
The suspension feels a bit soft, and the steering lacks feel, but there's plenty of grip.
Lexus' spindle grill grows ever more aggressive with each model. The RC wears the massive maw well.
The RC's platform uses components from the IS, IS C and the GS.
The L-shaped LED accent lights sit just beneath the sharp headlamps.
The RC finds itself in competition with the BMW 4 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe.
The F Sport features a large central tachometer and displays minimal information.
Press a button on the steering wheel and the motorized bezel moves to the right, exposing more screen space and more infotainment information.
In the Sport S and Sport S+ modes, the tachometer's background changes white, then yellow, then red as the revs approach redline.
The gearbox, even in its sportiest setting, often chooses a gear or too taller than I'd have chosen for a twisty bit of road. Fortunately, there are paddle shifters.